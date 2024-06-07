Judith Wolfberg’s Newly Released The Pillow Connection

Buffalo Grove, IL, June 07, 2024 — “The Pillow Connection”: a gripping and unique narrative that intertwines history and personal stories through the journey of a pillow from Poland to the United States. “The Pillow Connection” is the creation of published author, Judith Wolfberg, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Wolfberg shares, “This is no ordinary story. For decades, the secret within the pillow details travel from one unsuspecting person to another. The Pillow Connection tells of its journey from Poland to the United States. This unique story will hold the readers’ attention from the first words to the last.”