K J Somaiya Institute of Management Welcomes a Diverse Cohort of 676 Students for its MBA Programmes (2025–27)

Mumbai, July 18, 2025 : K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), an AACSB-accredited B-school based in Mumbai, has welcomed a vibrant new cohort of 676 students for the academic year 2025–2027 across its flagship MBA, MBA in Healthcare Management, and MBA in Sports Management programmes. The induction programme was held in the presence of the chief guest, Shri Ravi Kant, Former Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Tata Motors.

This year’s cohort represents students from 22 states across India, with a strong presence from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, alongside notable increases in enrolment from the Northeast and Southern India. The incoming batch comprises 56% male and 44% female students, reflecting a balanced gender representation across programmes.

Academically, the batch represents a diverse mix of backgrounds, including commerce, management, engineering, arts, and pure sciences. While 72% of the students are fresh graduates, 28% come with prior industry experience, bringing valuable perspectives and practical insights to the classroom.

This year’s induction programme was anchored in ‘Parivartan’—a transformative framework aimed at fostering both personal and professional growth. Built on two foundational pillars—Nurturing Potential (NP) and the Student Progression Index (SPI)—the framework empowers students to take ownership of their development from the very beginning. As part of the process, students undertook psychometric assessments to identify their strengths and areas for growth. These insights form the basis of their individual Parivartan Action Plan, which guides a student in building key competencies aligned with their long-term goals. The orientation also included modules on social media conduct, deep reflective learning through curated reading resources, team-building activities, and yoga.

Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Director, said, "At K J Somaiya Institute of Management, we're delighted to welcome a diverse and talented cohort from across the country. This year's induction, guided by our transformative framework 'Parivartan', reflects our deep commitment to our purpose—Transforming, Together. It is more than just a theme; it's a shared purpose that inspires us to nurture individuals into responsible, purpose-driven leaders who are ready to make a difference. Through a carefully structured journey of self-discovery, experiential learning, and mentorship, we aim to prepare our students not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of meaningful leadership. It is especially encouraging to see greater regional, academic, and gender diversity in this year's batch. We're looking forward to being a part of their journeys as they grow, lead and create lasting impact."

With transformation at its core, the institute empowers students to become leaders who not only succeed in the world of business but also contribute meaningfully to society.