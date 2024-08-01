Kashmir Valley’s First TOEFL & GRE Test Centre Completes One Year; ETS Announces Special Initiatives for Local Students

Srinagar, August 1st, 2024: ETS, the world’s largest nonprofit educational assessment, research, and measurement organization and the owner of assessments such as TOEFL® and GRE®, is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of its TOEFL & GRE test centre in Kashmir. Located at Hashtag Educational Services in Regal Chowk, Srinagar, this centre marks a significant milestone in providing easy access to international assessments for aspiring study abroad aspirants in the Valley.

ETS India announced a specially curated TOEFL Official Beginners Guide, that will be provided to all TOEFL test takers at no cost. This comprehensive guide, which will be available to students in Kashmir, includes real full-length practice tests with answer keys, sample responses, and access to audio files, ensuring students are well-prepared to excel in the TOEFL iBT® test.

In order to further motivate and support study abroad aspirants, ETS India has introduced several scholarships and competitions, with a combined total prize amount of INR 52 lakhs. The TOEFL India Championship is a national-level competition offering total prize money of INR 15 lakhs, providing participants with a platform to demonstrate their English proficiency and academic excellence. The GRE India Contest allows students to compete for total prizes worth INR 12 lakhs – by taking the GRE test between May 20 and September 15, 2024, helping them achieve their dream of studying at universities in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), ETS TOEFL® announced the 2nd Edition of the ‘UK-India TOEFL Scholarship’ for 10 Indian scholars. Each selected candidate will receive a one-time scholarship of INR 2.5 lakhs, with the total scholarship amounting to INR 25 lakhs. These scholarships recognize and support applicants who wish to excel in their full-time on-campus undergraduate or postgraduate programs at a UK university.

For more information on these scholarships: GRE India Contest; TOEFL India Championship; NISAU and ETS TOEFL® Scholarship

“We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of our test centre in Kashmir, a region with immense potential for international education. Our partnership with Hashtag Educational Services has enabled us to provide a world-class testing facility, eliminating the need for students to travel neighboring states, making it more convenient for them to pursue their international education goals while being in Kashmir,” said Mr. Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia. “Furthermore, our new initiatives, including the TOEFL Official Beginners Guide and various scholarship opportunities, are designed to empower students by providing them with the necessary resources and financial support to excel in their academic pursuits. At ETS, we are committed to investing in the educational future of Kashmir and are excited to see the positive impact these initiatives will have on the local student community.”

Following the success of this test centre, ETS India plans to further invest in partnering with educational institutions and overseas education consultants in Kashmir. These initiatives underscore ETS’s commitment to empowering students and contributing to the growth of the study abroad ecosystem in Kashmir.