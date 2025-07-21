KIIT World School Hosts Workshop on Two Board Examination System

Gurugram: July, 21, 2025: KIIT World School, Sohna road, hosted an impactful workshop on the newly introduced Two Board Examination System by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The workshop was led by Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, and witnessed active participation from more than 70 Principals and Senior School Representatives across Gurugram.

In a dynamic and interactive dialogue, Dr. Bhardwaj addressed the upcoming educational reform, the implementation of board examinations twice a year, a significant shift aimed at reducing academic stress and providing students with greater opportunities to excel.

“This initiative is not just about conducting two board exams,” said Dr. Bhardwaj. “It’s about giving students a fair chance, easing pressure, and empowering them to achieve their best. With the collaboration of schools and educators, we aim to build a stress-free and student-friendly assessment environment.”

He further emphasized that the reform is deeply rooted in empathy, flexibility, and student well-being, assuring attendees that CBSE is committed to a smooth and well-structured rollout, guided by thoughtful planning and continuous stakeholder consultation.

Adding to the collaborative spirit of the day, KIIT World School also hosted the Gurugram Progressive Schools Council (GPSC) Meet & Greet, fostering stronger connections and shared visions among the city’s leading education professionals.

This initiative marks a significant step in building an inclusive, balanced, and student-centered education system, demonstrating what can be achieved when innovation is paired with collaboration and care.