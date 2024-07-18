Pitampura — Students of KIIT World School, Pitampura recently attended an enriching career counselling program at the India International Centre, featuring renowned career counsellor. Jatin Chawla. The session provided invaluable insights into career planning, focusing on how to align personal strengths and interests with academic choices.

During the session, Jatin Chawla emphasized the importance of selecting the right academic stream. He told students that choosing the right path is crucial for future success. He further highlighted that understanding one’s strengths and passions can lead to fulfilling career choices. Participants learned about emerging fields such as FinTech, AgriTech, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security. The program also included practical exposure activities, allowing students to gain hands-on insights into various professions.

Speaking on this, Sangeeta Bhatia, Principal of KIIT World School, Pitampura said, “This session was extremely enlightening and inspiring for our students. It will help guide them in the right direction for their future plans. Expert Jatin Chawla’s experience aided our students in understanding new perspectives and opportunities. Programs like this are vital for the overall development of our students.”

Additionally, the session highlighted reputable courses in law and opportunities for studying abroad, showcasing the benefits of global education. The discussion included online programs enabling students to earn while they learn, promoting practical experience and financial independence. This engaging program has set a strong foundation for the students of KIIT World School as they embark on their professional paths.