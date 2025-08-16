Knowledgeum Academy Bring Civic Responsibility to Centre Stage with Independence Day Street Play

Bengaluru, 16 August 2025: Knowledgeum Academy, an authorised IB World School backed by the prestigious JAIN Group, commemorated the 79th Independence Day with a unique and thought-provoking street play titled Badalāvaṇeya Bharata.

The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Jayanagar campus, followed by two public performances at JSS Circle and Maiyas Junction, Opposite Shri Vajrakavachadhari Ganapathi Devasthana, Jayanagar 4th Block. Each location drew in local residents, passers-by, and community members, who paused to watch the energetic and engaging performance.

Centred on the theme ‘Responsibility is Freedom’ Badalāvaṇeya Bharata challenged the audience to reflect on what true independence means in today’s context. Instead of revisiting the familiar narratives of historical freedom struggles, the play shifted its focus inward, questioning the extent to which modern citizens have fulfilled the responsibilities that come with liberty.

Through humour, satire, and moments of quiet reflection, the play portrayed Mother India still bound – not by colonial chains, but by apathy, over-reliance on technology, and a waning sense of civic duty. In just under 10 minutes, the performers highlighted the paradox of constant digital connectivity yet increasing social disconnection, urging audiences to take small but meaningful actions towards community wellbeing.

Speaking about the performance, Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman of JAIN Group and Founder of Knowledgeum, said, “True freedom comes when we take responsibility for our actions. It is not just about what we gain, but about what we give back to our community and country.”

Ms Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum Academy, added, “Freedom is not just a legacy to be celebrated; it is a responsibility to be upheld. Our learners and educators collaborated to deliver this message not from a podium, but from the streets—where it can spark immediate conversation and self-reflection.”

The response from the public was warm and engaged, with many expressing appreciation for the blend of entertainment and social commentary. The open-air setting and interactive style of street theatre allowed the audience to connect with the message on a personal level.

Badalāvaṇeya Bharata reaffirms Knowledgeum Academy’s commitment to developing thoughtful, socially conscious individuals who see education as a pathway to meaningful participation in society. This celebration was a reminder that Independence Day is not only about honouring the past but also about shaping the present and future, grounded in responsibility, empathy, and active citizenship.