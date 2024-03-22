Ladarius J. Boyce’s Newly Released The Princess and the Ghost

Milwaukee, WI, March 22, 2024 –“The Princess and the Ghost”: an imaginative and entertaining juvenile fiction. “The Princess and the Ghost” is the creation of published author, Ladarius J. Boyce, a dedicated family man and native of Illinois who later moved to Wisconsin.

Boyce shares, “This story is about a princess that cheers up a sad king with blue and red roses because of the death of his beloved queen that an evil king has killed by coming to destroy the kingdom. As the spirit of the queen becomes the princess to save the sad king from his own sorrow, she falls in love with a prince.”