Lam Research Adds 20 India Universities to Initiative to Upskill Future Semiconductor Talent Via Semiverse™ Solutions Virtual Infrastructure

Marks a major milestone in Company’s efforts to train a targeted 60,000 engineers over 10 years

Bengaluru/Noida, India – September 11, 2024 – Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) announced today that 20 Indian universities will be enabled with the Semiverse Solutions virtual innovation infrastructure to train and develop future engineers for the semiconductor industry. Announced at the SEMICON India conference at Noida, the addition marks a major milestone in Lam’s efforts introduced in 2023, to contribute to upskilling up to 60,000 engineers over the next 10 years in India. Twenty universities were shortlisted from a list of close to 75 that have signed up for the program.

“Lam is committed to fostering the growth of the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. The addition of Semiverse Solutions virtual semiconductor environments to the selected 20 academic institutions will reach more than 2,600 students this academic year across the country and demonstrates significant progress towards our initiatives to help ready the next generation of semiconductor talent in India,” said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India.

Closing the Semiconductor Talent Gap in India

The semiconductor industry faces a major talent shortage to meet anticipated future demand. Educating future semiconductor engineers is even more daunting as it is cost-prohibitive for academic institutions to provide physical access to the most advanced nanotechnologies. Simulating real-world labs virtually provides greater democratization of engineering skills training, improved sustainability, and greater access to new talent pools in an increasingly computer-aided design world.

After a successful pilot at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Lam signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and IISc for the broad deployment of Semiverse Solutions to key universities in the country. Lam has previously announced a contribution of $29 million in software licenses towards the MoU, while ISM would support the establishment of infrastructure and operational costs. IISc will “train-the-trainers” at the selected universities, while Lam will deploy a dedicated team of employees to support the expansion across the country.

“Launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in 2023, the Semiverse Solutions training program is critical to achieving our skilling objectives to develop the talent needed to support the anticipated growth of the semiconductor industry,” said Akash Tripathi, CEO, ISM. “This program is an excellent example of what can be achieved when government, industry, and academia work towards a common end.”

The 20 universities will be enabled to use SEMulator3D®, a powerful 3D semiconductor process and integration modelling software that is part of the Semiverse Solutions™ platform, with a goal to accelerate India’s semiconductor education and workforce development objectives. The software is used by the world’s largest semiconductor companies, manufacturers, and foundries to model complete process flows and predict downstream ramifications of process changes that would otherwise require build-and-test cycles in the fab. Using SEMulator3D® is expected to help students learn to develop process flows and perform automated virtual experiments at significantly lower cost, and environmental impact.

“Students at IISc have realized exceptional value through the SEMulator3D enabled program and we are excited to replicate the success of the pilot and significantly improve the employability of graduates and post-graduate students in semiconductor manufacturing across the country,” said Professor Srinivasan Raghavan, chair of the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc.

Lam Continues Leadership Role in Accelerating the India Semiconductor Ecosystem

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of actions from Lam intended to foster innovation, collaboration and the pipeline of talent in India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. Earlier this week, the company launched the Lam Research Challenge competition to inspire university engineering students and broke ground in Bengaluru on what is expected to be one of the most advanced systems labs in the country at Lam’s India Center for Engineering – a new facility that will expand capabilities for designing, on-tool testing, and validation of semiconductor manufacturing processes, thereby potentially shortening engineering design cycles. Lam also announced earlier this year its plans to expand its global supply chain to include India and is exploring India-based suppliers who can collaborate to fulfil the need for precision components, custom parts, high purity gas delivery systems and other assemblies that go into cutting-edge semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.