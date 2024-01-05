Lama Ani Pelma’s Newly Released "Windows of My Dreams

New York, NY, January 05, 2024 — “Windows of My Dreams”: an uplifting selection of deeply inspired verse. “Windows of My Dreams” is the creation of published author, Lama Ani Pelma, who was born in Barbados. In 1993, she became a novice nun in the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhism and completed two three-year retreats.

Pelma’s senior students share, “Windows of My Dreams is an invitation into the awakening mind and heart of the modern-day contemplative Lama Ani Pelma. Composed during her silent, three-year meditation retreat, Lama Pelma’s book of poetry flows vibrantly with vivid imagery, sacred symbolism, and poignant verse that convey a powerfully rich inward journey. Each poem, sublime and intimate, offers a captivating glimpse into Lama Pelma’s explorations and insights into the nature of reality.”