Larry Choate’s Newly Released There’s a Giant Spider in Joey’s Yard

Yacolt, WA, March 19, 2024 — “There’s a Giant Spider in Joey’s Yard”: a delightful tale that celebrates even the smallest of God’s creation. “There’s a Giant Spider in Joey’s Yard” is the creation of published author, Larry Choate, a dedicated father and grandfather.

Choate shares, “Our story is about a six-year-old boy Joey, who, like all children, fears what they don’t understand. Joey is a happy, healthy little boy who loves to play outside. However, discovering a very large spider in his playing area creates a healthy concern for Joey. He deeply questions in his heart, Why do we have spiders in the world? Why would God make such scary things that have no purpose? Joey feels this spider is a menace, and it needs to be eliminated from threatening himself and others in the world.

“Joey’s quest for answers is an important one for every boy and girl to realize that each creature God has made is created for a purpose and has unusual talents and abilities that we don’t really appreciate. This book entertains yet invites children to look at the wonders of God’s creation in a different way. ‘God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind’ (2 Timothy 1:7).”