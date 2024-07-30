Let’s learn from Nobel Laureate George Bernard Shaw: Dr Birbal Jha

Patna, July 30, 2024: “George Bernard Shaw advocated for educational reform, believing that traditional education often stifled creativity and critical thinking. He was an outspoken proponent of a more progressive education system that would foster independent thought and a deeper understanding of social issues. Shaw’s educational philosophy was rooted in his belief that education should not merely transmit knowledge but also inspire and challenge students to think critically about their world.”, said Dr Birbal Jha while addressing a seminar on ‘Let’s learn from Nobel Laureate George Bernard Shaw’ at British Lingua in Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

Noted author and Managing Director of British Lingua further added, “GB Shaw’s ideas have not only served as inspiration for his literary works, but have also been the subject of corporate management studies.” He was a prolific writer as well as an excellent speaker, known for his candour in expressing his thoughts and exceptional ability to utilise sarcasm.

“We should learn and take inspiration from the life of Nobel Laureate GB Shaw, as his work is celebrated for its blend of social criticism and comedic brilliance, setting him apart from his contemporaries. One of the most notable achievements is his development of the “Shavian” play, which often combined elements of satire, social commentary, and witt,” averred Dr. Birbal while addressing the students of British Lingua, an institute of international recognition for English communication skills.

“Many people will be surprised to know that Bernard Shaw justified prostitution, citing many compelling reasons and breaking many such social stereotypes. He was the greatest playwright of the 19th and 20th centuries. He created a great attraction among the masses for his plays,” said Prof. Shailendra Mishra from the Department of English at AN College, Patna.

“British Lingua is doing a wonderful job by providing quality English training and organising such an event where the trainees get to interact with scholars and learn something,” commented Prof. Misra.