License Classroom Expands Real Estate Courses to New States

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 — License Classroom, a leading provider of online real estate education, announced its expansion into three new states: New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Already trusted by students in Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, the company is now offering its state-approved real estate courses in these new markets, helping more professionals meet their education requirements.

For more than a decade, License Classroom has provided flexible, engaging pre-license education, sales agent apprentice education (SAE), and continuing education (CE) courses to real estate professionals across Texas. In recent years, the company expanded its reach to include Alabama and Georgia. With the addition of New York, New Jersey, and Virginia in 2025, License Classroom continues its mission to make high-quality, affordable real estate education accessible to professionals across the country.

“We’ve worked hard to build a reputation for quality, affordability, and convenience,” said Richie Gill, Founder of License Classroom. “We’re excited to bring our proven course offerings to aspiring and active real estate professionals in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.”

Each course is carefully designed to meet the specific requirements of state licensing agencies while maintaining a student-friendly online format. License Classroom’s learning platform is mobile-compatible, self-paced, and backed by dedicated customer support—making it ideal for busy professionals balancing work and study.

The company plans to continue its national growth in coming years by expanding into additional states and strengthening its library of real estate education offerings.