Limited seats available for admission to Future-ready Career Programmes in NIIT University

New Delhi, July 26th, 2024: Limited seats are available for admission to the cutting-edge career programmes in the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU). The final round of admissions will be closing soon, giving you the chance to enroll in your preferred stream. So, if you have missed out earlier, apply now and secure your future!

Admissions are open to BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BTech in Cyber Security, BTech in Biotechnology, 3-year BBA and 4-year integrated Masters in Business Administration – iMBA (after class 12th). Students can also opt for BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, that has been introduced this year considering the growing demand of the contemporary business landscape for interdisciplinary expertise. This programme aims to groom students with transformative skills in science, engineering, technology, and business.

Candidates can get an exemption from NUAT – NIIT University’s aptitude test by submitting the CUET scorecard and appear directly for online Personal Interaction with a faculty panel. Applicants can also get up to 100% merit scholarships basis CUET/JEE Mains scores and avail admission in the stream of their choice. Preferred choice of over 3 lakh CUET aspirants, NU is one of the leading private universities that recognize the CUET score.

Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University said, “At NIIT University, we are committed to providing transformative education that aligns with the evolving needs of the industry. Our Future-ready Career Programmes are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the contemporary business landscape. We are excited to offer late applicants the opportunity to join our diverse academic community and benefit from our cutting-edge programmes and up to 100% merit scholarships based on CUET/ JEE Mains scores. I encourage all aspiring students to seize this opportunity and embark on a journey towards a successful career with NIIT University.”

NIIT University offers a vibrant, intellectually stimulating learning environment that seamlessly integrates academic thought with real-life experiences. Every student undergoes a 6-month industry internship to get more exposure to the real world of work.

NU has developed a unique orientation program called Resonance to ensure a smooth transition for incoming students. Resonance helps students familiarize themselves with academic and campus life, build lasting friendships, promote self-awareness through NU’s teaching practices, and align with its values and mission. The university is currently welcoming its new batch of students to the Neemrana campus. This year, classes will start from 5th August 2024.

NIIT University has consistently maintained 100% placement record for all the students who have applied. For the class of 2023, over 94% students got their aspired roles in various renowned organizations like Cisco, Morgan Stanley, PWC, etc. among others. The average CTC is Rs. 12.09 LPA for the top 25% students. The highest salary offered to a student from NU has been Rs 44.27 LPA till date.