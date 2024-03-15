Living Advantage, Inc. Collaborates with Post-Doctoral Student

Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2024 –Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit serving the foster youth community in Los Angeles, recently had the opportunity to sit down with Thomas, a post-doctoral student from France. He’s researching American nonprofit organizations and their use of grants and contracts to fulfill their missions, as part of his work with the University of Southern California (USC). Thomas’ findings aim to provide insights into the operational strategies of nonprofits, particularly regarding their funding mechanisms.

During the office visit, Thomas spoke with members of the LA, Inc. team, seeking to gain valuable insights about the daily operations of local nonprofits. The organization’s representatives expressed appreciation for Thomas’s dedication to advancing knowledge in the field and welcomed the potential impact of his research on the broader nonprofit community.

Thomas intends to document his research findings in a forthcoming book, initially written in French and later translated into English. This publication is expected to contribute to the existing literature on nonprofit management and finance, drawing from practical observations and interactions with organizations like LA, Inc, who recently received grant funding from L.A. County’s Year 2 Care First Community Investment (CFCI) Care Grant in coordination with Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) and Amity Foundation.

“We are so honored to be a part of this global project,” said Pamela R. Clay, Executive Director at LA, Inc. “The fact that Thomas chose to speak with our organization specifically is such an honor. We can’t wait to see his published findings.”

LA, Inc. remains committed to collaborative efforts aimed at advancing knowledge and fostering positive change within the nonprofit sector. The organization values opportunities to engage with scholars and researchers like Thomas, as part of its ongoing commitment to continuous learning and improvement.