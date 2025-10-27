LNCT Medical College Becomes First Institution in Madhya Pradesh to Launch Advanced HeartCode Complete Program with MedLern

New Delhi, 27th October 2025: MedLern, a leading medical training and education technology company, today announced its partnership with LNCT Medical College to launch Madhya Pradesh’s first comprehensive HeartCode Complete program at an educational institution. This groundbreaking initiative positions LNCT Medical College as the pioneering institution in the state to implement advanced resuscitation training, setting new standards for emergency preparedness in academic settings.

The comprehensive HeartCode Complete program, delivered through the innovative RQI Platform, combines online learning with hands-on practice using advanced feedback devices, ensuring students and faculty develop critical life-saving skills through a blended learning approach. The program enables healthcare workforce to achieve certifications in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), creating emergency-ready communities with enhanced medical response capabilities.

The HeartCode Complete program, powered by the RQI Platform, follows American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines and incorporates advanced learning technologies with feedback devices for enhanced skill development. These guidelines are updated periodically based on AHA’s research programs. Participants will receive AHA’s BLS and ACLS certifications which are globally recognized.

Adaptive technology guides advanced and beginning learners through personalized learning paths and sensors and visualization guide them real time on the accuracy of their life saving maneuvers.

Mr.Anupam Chouksey, Secretary at LNCT Group, emphasized the institution’s commitment to innovative medical education: “At LNCT Medical College, we believe in adopting cutting-edge training methodologies that prepare our students for real-world challenges. By becoming the first institution in Madhya Pradesh to implement the HeartCode Complete program, we’re ensuring our medical students receive the highest quality resuscitation training available. This technology-enhanced approach aligns perfectly with our vision of developing competent healthcare professionals who can deliver life-saving care with confidence and precision.” Deepak Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of MedLern, added: “We are extremely proud to partner with LNCT Medical College in bringing the HeartCode Complete program through the RQI Platform to Madhya Pradesh. This innovative training solution represents the future of resuscitation education – combining the convenience of online learning with the precision of real-time feedback technology. The RQI Platform ensures standardized, high-quality training delivery while making LNCT Medical College the first institution in the state to adopt this comprehensive approach, setting a new benchmark for medical education quality and ensuring every student achieves and maintains resuscitation competency across BLS, ACLS, and PALS certifications.”

The program will be integrated into the curriculum for medical and nursing students while being offered as certification courses for students from other disciplines. Faculty members across departments will also participate to ensure comprehensive campus-wide emergency preparedness. LNCT also plans to make the certification available to healthcare professionals, students and institutions in and around Indore.

Key features of the HeartCode Complete program include online learning modules, hands-on practice with feedback devices, real-time performance assessment, continuous competency monitoring, and regular skill validation. The RQI Platform ensures participants maintain proficiency through ongoing evaluation and refresher training across all certification levels.