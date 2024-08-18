Mallhar Dance Academy Celebrated 15 Years of Cultural Excellence with a Grand Annual Program

Kolkata, 18th August 2024: A one-of-a-kind dance academy, Mallhar Dance Academy proudly hosted its 15th Annual Cultural Program at the EZCC Auditorium in Saltlake. The event brought together a gathering of esteemed dignitaries, including Brahmachari Mural Bhai, General Secretary Cum Trustee of Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha Adyapeath; Debashis Sen, Former IAS, CMD HIDCO & Founder Director & CEO of New Bengal Consulting; Kanchana Moitra, Renowned Actress; Lajbanti Roy, Renowned Singer; Anjan Bose, Managing Director, Aurora Film Corporation; Dr. Manoj Khanna, Renowned Hair Transplant Specialist; Ratan Jhawar, Entrepreneur and Sreetama Barik, Founder and Dance Teacher, Mallhar Dance Academy.

The evening was a vibrant celebration of dance and culture, featuring performances that ranged from the classical to the contemporary. Highlights of the evening included “Sangachhadwam,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Naboshakti,” as well as unique segments like “Story of Dev Anand,” “Juto Abishkar,” and “Gram Bangla.” The prestigious Kurnish Awards honoured individuals for their outstanding contributions to the arts. Padma Shri, Purna Das Baul, the revered Baul Samrat, received a special award in recognition of his illustrious career. Additionally, Saanjhbaati, an initiative by Bidhannagar Police for elderly citizens, was part of the event, offering them a chance to come together, meet, and enjoy a sense of community and harmony. Since many children today do not have the opportunity to meet or stay with their grandparents, and vice-versa this initiative provides a platform for them to interact, engage, and experience a sense of connection. Founded in 2010 under the guidance of Guru Sreetama Barik, Mallhar Dance Academy began with just ten children. Over the years, the academy has expanded to include children and adults from diverse backgrounds, all united by their shared passion for dance. The academy also offers dance classes for homemakers, providing them with an opportunity to break free from daily routines and enjoy recreational activities.

Sreetama Barik, Founder & Dance Teacher, Mallhar Dance Academy, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Our 15th Annual Cultural Program showcased the steadfast commitment to preserving and advancing our rich cultural heritage. The presence of such esteemed guests and the heartfelt performances by our students truly highlighted the significance of this milestone. I am deeply grateful for the continued support from the community over the years.”