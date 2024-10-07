Manasthali’s 5-Day Annual Festival Launches, Highlighting Mental Health in Schools

New Delhi, 7th October 2024: Manasthali, one of the city-based leading mental health and wellness organizations, has launched its 3rd edition of Mannotsava-Mann Ka Utsav online by bringing together educators, mental health professionals, and community leaders to address the critical topic of mental well-being for five consecutive days. The inaugural session, held on 5th October, emphasized the growing need for mental health awareness and support at the school level, aiming to foster a more supportive environment for students across all age groups.

The festival kicked off with the auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony and set the tone for the Mannotsava with a keynote address that underlined the growing need to integrate mental health support right from the school to the workplace. The event opened with a warm welcome by Manasthali’s Founder and Director, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, who emphasized the urgency of creating a robust framework for mental health awareness from an early age.

Speaking at the session, Dr. Kapoor remarked, “When we talk of mental health at workplace, we somehow focus on corporate work places and miss out on the very foundation of our society’s work culture which are educational institutions especially schools. Schools are where young minds are nurtured, yet mental health is often overlooked. Schools can play a vital role in promoting mental health and well-being by providing a safe and supportive environment not just to students but also teachers and non teaching staff .With rising stress levels, teachers are not in happiest work environment which has a direct impact on quality of education being imparted. We must prioritize mental well-being and create safe spaces for teachers as well to express their emotions, seek help, and thrive holistically.”

Mrs Neetu Pahuja, who has been in the education field for over two decades, was the panellist of the inaugural session. She said, “Students come from varied backgrounds in schools and to have a safe and supportive environment, teachers should ensure that they develop a bond with their students. Schools have started taking many initiatives for the happiness of the students. We have prohibited corporal punishment in the school, banned certain words (which were earlier used by teachers), and introduced a child-centric teaching & learning process. We are making sure that in any activity, students’ participation is more so that a child shouldn’t lose his/her enthusiasm and can stay away from stress. Schools are organising PTMs more frequently to understand parents’ mindset also. But a gap exists when it comes to giving support to the supporter, in this case the teacher who is under constant scrutiny from parents as well as school administration , at times making it difficult for them to do their job well.

Apart from daily live sessions with stalwarts in various professional fields, Manasthali is organising an online panel discussion upholding the World Mental Health Day theme of prioritising mental health at workplace, bringing together illustrious panelists including Dr Rajiv Gupta, Director cum CEO, Institute of Mental Health, UHS Rohtak; Dr Hitesh Khurana, Professor and Unit Head, PGIMS, Rohtak; Ms Aishwarya Raj, Clinical Psychologist, AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr. Shambhavi Das, Music therapist, mental health Coach, Founder – MANONAAD centre for music therapy; Dr Richa Dhamija, Dental Surgeon, Clinical Hypnotherapist, Founder HopeNest; Ms. Preeti Singh, Asst Director General at NARDECO, Founder- Sattva Nation and Ms. Aashima Madan, Principal Consultant, Professional Services at SAP, Bengaluru who will share their views on the psychological trials and triumphs at workplace. The insights from session will be made available on various online portals which will help in developing strategies to create happier work spaces.

Manasthali is committed to raising awareness about mental health and providing support services for individuals and organizations. Every year, they organise Manotsava to provide a platform for the stakeholders of the mental health ecosystem to share their thoughts about the pressing issue of mental health. Through various initiatives, including counseling, workshops, and public events, Manasthali aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and foster a culture of understanding and empathy. With a mission to inspire meaningful change and promote healthier work environments, Manasthali’s festival is open to individuals, companies, and mental health professionals alike.