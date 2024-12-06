Manav Rachna’s School of Leadership & Management Hosts PRISM 2024, Focusing on Leadership, Digitization, and Organizational Sustainability

Faridabad: The 4th edition of the Dr. Pritam Singh Memorial (PRISM) Conference, organized by the School of Leadership & Management (SLM) at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS), concluded on a high note at the SLM MRIIRS campus in Faridabad. With the theme Workplace Disruptions: Leadership, Digitization, and Organization Sustainability, the three-day event brought together thought leaders, academicians, and industry professionals to explore transformative ideas and innovations shaping the future of leadership and management.

The conference was a tribute to the Padma Shri Late Dr. Pritam Singh, a distinguished academician, revered management guru, renowned HR Leader and the founding chairperson of the Manav Rachna Strategic Mentoring Board, whose principles of sustainable leadership and bridging academia with industry continue to inspire. Reflecting on his legacy, Mr. P. Dwarakanath, President of the Pritam Singh Memorial (PRISM) Foundation, stated, “Dr. Pritam Singh was a visionary who redefined leadership by focusing on values and sustainability. PRISM 2024 is a living testament to his philosophy, fostering collaboration and growth across sectors.”

Mr. D Shivakumar, Chairman MTPL, and Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, who delivered the keynote addresses on Day 1 of the conference, set the tone for the event, emphasizing the importance of innovation and sustainable leadership in shaping the future of organizations.

40+ industry leaders from various sectors engaged in thought-provoking panel discussions and fireside chats, addressing pressing topics such as diversity, equity, inclusion, and the future of management education. The Unveiling of the Book of Abstracts captured the extensive academic contributions of PRISM 2024, documenting research on critical themes.

Awards such as the Dr. Pritam Singh Memorial Best Paper Award and recognitions for young scholars celebrated academic excellence and innovative thinking. Ms. Rajkamal Vempati (Axis Bank) was honored as the Transformational Corporate Leader, while the Transformation Academic Leader Award was presented to Dr. Bharat Bhaskar, Director, IIM Ahmedabad. The Lifetime Achievement Award for Academia and Corporate was conferred upon Dr. D.P. Singh (Chancellor, TATA Institute of Social Sciences) and Mr. Rajeev Dubey (Mahindra & Mahindra) respectively for their remarkable contributions to leadership and academia.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, emphasized the importance of values-driven leadership. He said, “At Manav Rachna, we believe in nurturing leaders who combine innovation with responsibility. PRISM 2024 has furthered this mission, creating a platform for dialogue and collaboration that addresses real-world challenges and inspires sustainable solutions.”

Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS, said, “PRISM 2024 stands as a fitting tribute to the visionary leadership and mentorship of Dr. Pritam Singh. As the founding chairperson of the Manav Rachna Strategic Mentoring Board, his guidance has profoundly shaped our institution’s journey, instilling a culture of excellence, innovation, and sustainability. His legacy continues to inspire us as we bridge academia and industry, fostering leadership that addresses the challenges of tomorrow with wisdom and purpose.

The conference’s conclusion marked the beginning of new opportunities, as the baton for PRISM 2025 was handed over to FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

Summarizing the conference’s success, Dr. Deepti Dabas Hazarika, Dean, School of Leadership & Management, remarked, “PRISM 2024 showcased the best of academia and industry, fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration. It is an honor to celebrate the enduring legacy of Dr. Pritam Singh while contributing to the future of leadership and education.”