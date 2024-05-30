Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru to Host First Edition of Monsoon School

Bengaluru, 30th May 2024: The First Edition of the Monsoon School is a 6-day design hack lab to respond to challenges in environment, climate change, nature-culture relations and design, and will be held from 24th to 29th June 2024, in Manipal, Karnataka. The Monsoon School is organized by Dr. Deepta Sateesh, holder of the Dr. TMA Pai Endowment Chair in “Adaptive Ecologies and Climate Extremes – Decolonising the Anthropocene”, and is in collaboration with the Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Centre for DWEEPA, and Centre for SADBHAVA, MAHE, Manipal.

This design lab will focus on the regions between the Southwestern Ghats and Coastal Karnataka, an ecologically sensitive place, home to human, and nonhuman beings, and unique natural features and climate. This region is also undergoing urbanization and maldevelopment at a rapid pace. The region is impacted by the Southwest Monsoon that brings rain and water to the Southern Peninsula of India and the Subcontinent that ideally suits a study of the monsoon.

We welcome participants who are ecologists, architects, urban designers & planners, tech-savvy enthusiasts and counter-mappers, journalists, environment enthusiasts, conservationists, artists, craftspeople, designers, folk artists, archivists, geographers, geologists, archaeologists, trekkers, anthropologists, and such, as well as students or nature enthusiasts with a demonstrable affinity for visualization, mapping, storytelling, performing arts, environment, and place-based research.

Themes that the Monsoon School will cover include development and conservation, communities and livelihoods, climate change and adaptation, and traditional knowledge and local cultural practices of the region. Eligibility and selection are not age- or experience-based, but determined by diversity of backgrounds and know-how, and motivation.

Registration closes on Monday, 3rd June 2024. Limited seats are available. The Monsoon School will require a 6-day commitment from participants. There are no registration fees.