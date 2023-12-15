Bengaluru, 15 December 2023: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), located in the vibrant town of Manipal, India, recently marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the International Conference on Physical Education and Sports Science (ICPESS 2023). The conference, held on December 14, 2023, at the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Hall, KMC, is a collaborative effort between MAHE and the National Association of Physical Education and Sports Science (NAPESS).

The opening ceremony was graced by Prof. Klaus-Peter Herm, Professor Emeritus from Germany, who is renowned for his substantial contributions to physical education and sports science globally. During the inauguration, he delivered an insightful address, emphasizing the critical role of international collaboration in the progress and development of these fields.

Adding to the gravitas of the event, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences at MAHE, Manipal highlighted the academy’s dedication to integrating physical education and sports science into its academic portfolio. He underscored MAHE’s commitment to fostering excellence in these areas, demonstrating the institution’s role as a pioneer in higher education. Prof. Chinappa Reddy, Chief Patron of NAPESS, provided valuable insights into the organization’s impact. His address underscored the importance of NAPESS in nurturing and promoting the fields of physical education and sports science at a national level, thereby contributing significantly to the development of these disciplines in India.

The conference was presided over by Dr. H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE. In his speech, highlighted MAHE’s leadership role in organizing significant academic conferences like ICPESS 2023. He reflected on the academy’s commitment to excellence and its role in advancing physical education and sports science, both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Giridhar Kini P, the Registrar of MAHE, Manipal, also acknowledged the significance of ICPESS 2023 in fostering global dialogue and innovation in physical education and sports science. The opening ceremony began with a welcome address by Dr. Pradeep Deshmukh, President of NAPESS. The formalities concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Vinod Nayak, the convener of ICPESS 2023, and Dr. Deepak Ram Bairy organizing Secretary, ICPESS, Dr. Padmakumar K from MIC, MAHE, served as the master of the ceremony. This gesture marked the beginning of what promised to be a fruitful and enlightening conference, set to contribute significantly to the fields of physical education and sports science.