Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Roche Diagnostics India Establish Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Skill Development and Innovation in Diagnostics

Manipal, 24 June 2024: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE). This partnership aims to enhance skill development and innovation in the field of diagnostics. The MoU was signed by Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE, and Dr. Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director – India & Neighbouring Markets, Roche Diagnostics India. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in combining the strengths of both academia and industry to improve healthcare diagnostics.

The partnership between MAHE and Roche Diagnostics India is set to revolutionize the field of diagnostics by leveraging the academic expertise of MAHE and the industry-leading innovations of Roche Diagnostics. This collaborative effort will focus on developing advanced diagnostic tools and training healthcare professionals to use cutting-edge technologies. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for conducting pioneering research, facilitating workshops, and sharing knowledge to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in diagnostics. By uniting the strengths of both institutions, this partnership aims to drive significant advancements in healthcare, ultimately leading to better patient care and disease management.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, (VSM) Vice Chancellor of MAHE, emphasized that this partnership will empower clinicians with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, leading to improved patient care and better disease management. He stated that by fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange, the MoU will accelerate scientific advancements in diagnostics, resulting in better healthcare outcomes for the community.

Dr. Giridhar P. Kini, Registrar of MAHE, highlighted the importance of sharing expertise with the wider scientific community. He noted that through this collaborative partnership with Roche Diagnostics India, a leading organization in medical research and development, MAHE experts will present their insights on advanced lab technologies and clinical assays at national and international Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs and seminars.

Dr. Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director – India & Neighbouring Markets, Roche Diagnostics India, expressed his commitment to pioneering high-value innovations in diagnostics. He stated, “As market leaders in diagnostics, we’re committed to empowering clinicians to deliver superior healthcare. Our collaboration with Manipal underscores our shared commitment to advancing innovative testing solutions in India. Through our Centre of Excellence (CoE), we’ll enhance learning with workshops and scientific sessions, equipping future medical professionals with insights into cutting edge technology and clinical guidelines. Together, we’ll champion best practices and foster a culture of excellence in diagnostics.”

Dr. Raviraja N. S., Chief Operating Officer Designate, Director-Planning & Monitoring at MAHE, outlined a visionary collaboration between Roche Diagnostics India and MAHE’s academic and clinical teams. He explained that this partnership will result in a meticulously crafted curriculum for workshops and scientific sessions, designed to equip aspiring healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the dynamic landscape of modern medicine.

Dr. Harish Kumar S., Director of Corporate Relations at MAHE, welcomed the attendees and provided an insightful overview of the newly formed collaboration between the two institutions. He emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership and its potential to unlock numerous opportunities for both organizations.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. Ravindra Maradi, Lab Director of Kasturba Hospital Laboratory Services, KH Manipal, Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of KMC, Manipal, Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of KH, Manipal, Dr. Krishnananda Prabhu R.V, Associate Dean & Professor of KMC, Manipal, Mr. Jibu Thomas, Associate Director-Operations of KH, Manipal, along with other faculty members, staff of KMC, Manipal, and the Roche Diagnostics team.