12th September 2024, Siliguri / Kolkata: Marwari Yuva Manch – a professional youth group of Company Secretaries and Chartered Accountants – observed The Teacher’s Day 2024 in Siliguri by honouring Father S M Paul, a Salesian Priest and lecturer at the Salesian College Siliguri, and other educators in the region. Shri Sudhir Kumar, Inspector General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), North Bengal, did the honours at an event held in Siliguri recently.

A plaque, endorsed by Shri Nitin Gupta, Yuva Company Secretary President (2024-25), Shri Manish Agarwal, Yuva Chartered Accountant (CA), Secretary, Shri Binit Agarwal, project Chairperson and Ravi Sankar Malpani, Yuva CA, was formally handed over.

After completing postgraduate studies in Mass Communication and Journalism from Fordham University, New York, and Salesian University Rome, Father Paul has been a lecturer at prestigious institutions like St Anthony’s College Shillong, Calcutta University Journalism Department; as well as Assam Don Bosco University and Salesian College Sonada, Darjeeling, where he founded the Mass Communication and Journalism departments.

His professional contributions include being a reporter for South Asia Religious News (1981 to 1989), Union of Catholic Asia News (1989 to 2012), and Matters India (2013 onward); as well as being accredited to the Vatican Press Office (2007-2010).

Fr Paul was the editor of The Herald Weekly Calcutta (1989-91) and Director of Salesian News Agency Rome (1992-95). He was also the President for two terms at the national Catholic media institutions for radio television and cinema (1999 to 2004); as well as served at the Central Board Film Certification Kolkata (2006-8).

All India Marwari Yuva Manch is one of the largest volunteer organisations of youth in India with chapters in major cities. Its primary goal is to support young people in contributing to community and country irrespective of caste, colour or creed. All India Marwari Yuva Manch is a non-profit voluntary youth organization founded on 10th October 1977 at Guwahati in the state of Assam.