Mary Joyce McNeil Flournoy’s New Book, Fam’ly: How We Made It Over

Atlanta, GA, November 27, 2023 — Fulton Books author Mary Joyce McNeil Flournoy, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, who holds an MBA from Clark Atlanta University, has completed her most recent book, “Fam’ly: How We Made It Over”: a gripping and heartwarming family saga about the author’s large family, consisting of her parents and seven children, and their struggles to rise above their marginal existence.

After teaching for several years in the Department of Business Administration and Economics at Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University, author Mary Joyce McNeil Flournoy was recruited by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Consumer Affairs to direct a new consumer information and education program in Georgia. This project was designed to help educate Georgians about unfair and deceptive business practices and product safety. And for her accomplishments with this undertaking, she was awarded the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Service in State Government. Currently, the author is active in several professional organizations that support charitable and philanthropic causes, including providing scholarships and other assistance to our youth. Additionally, she is active in the Sunday School, Sign Language, Music, and Health and Wellness Ministries at her church.

“‘Fam’ly’ shares the story of the young black couple’s struggles amid a backdrop of the Jim Crow and segregation era and a depressed economy to overcome adversity; to better their lives, their extended family members’ lives as well as their children’s lives; and to make sure all their seven children obtained a higher education so they could have a better quality of life than they had experienced,” writes Flournoy.

“The narrative tells how the pair’s tenacity, strong bonds of love and support from their immediate and extended families—some of whom had followed the Great Migration and moved to Northern cities such as Brooklyn and Bronx, New York—and love and faith in God helped them to overcome obstacles and accomplish goals in their lives.”