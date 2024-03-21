Mary K. Sullivan’s Newly Released Cori’s Story

Windsor, CO, March 21, 2024 — “Cori’s Story”: a touching tale of family connection and the importance of acceptance. “Cori’s Story” is the creation of published author, Mary K. Sullivan, a former educator with a lifelong passion for animals.

Sullivan shares, “Cori never knew why she was different from her brothers and sisters. She watched all her siblings being adopted. Why didn’t anyone want her? When she finally heard the word runt, she understood that she wasn’t as good as the rest. She began to think things would never change. But when she was finally adopted by ‘My Mary,’ she learned what it was to be loved. Thus begins Cori’s adventures with My Mary and her sister, Pepper. Most of the adventures were exciting and fun, but then that awful day came. She thought she might lose Pepper forever. Cori had to learn how to become a healing force in Pepper’s life. But would Cori’s love for Pepper and Pepper’s love in return be enough? Cori didn’t know, but she had to try. She had to try harder than she’d ever tried to do anything before. It was the only chance Pepper had.”