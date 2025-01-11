Mega Theatre Play Samvidhan@75 staged at 28th Annual day of Abhyasa Public School

Hyderabad, January 11th, 2025: Abhyasa International Residential School, a 28-year-old boutique boarding school organised a Mega Theatre Play Samvidhan@75 at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday as part of Hemanth Utsav, an annual school function.

Giving his opening remarks Mr Vinayaka Kalleetla, CEO and Founder Director said leaning is not just confined to schools and colleges, but it is lifetime learning.

Speaking further he added sadly after COVID, demand for residential school learning is waning. On the other side they would have been the most soughtafter schools as they save time, help gain time to study well. Students are more safer in residential schools especially when juvenile cybercrimes are on the rise.

Delivering keynote address Eatala Rajendendar, Member of Parliament said not ‘marks’ that matter but what we need those student who leave their ‘mark’ in the society. Students are not marks producing machines. They need to be taught human values, respect for relationships. They must imbibe our ancient values, culture, customs and traditions.

Another guest Karuna Gopal said ‘nowhere to everywhere India is leaping forward’. She spoke about greatness of India and how we can make India greater

The meritorious students were recognised awards and certificates of appreciation present to those who excelled academically.

The 90-minute opera involved all the 400 students of the school. Involving so many students on a single stage is something rare and to be admired.

The opera traces the history of India from 5000 BCE to the present times, when the Indian Constitution turns 75 years old and the Indian Republic will be attaining 75 years on the 26th of January 2025. The opera is planned ahead of this milestone occasion.

Ancient Indians created a balanced & prosperous society, often referred to as the ‘Golden Age of Bharata Varsha’, wherein wealth was generated righteously and utilised for the collective growth of all! Even the goal of every human then, was not the accumulation of wealth but rather the liberation of the soul!

However, this equilibrium began to shift with the advent of invaders in India and the confluence of cultures! Over time, these external influences shifted the people’s focus from service orientation towards accumulation & materialism! This event had profound implications on the Indian social fabric, which includes a current obsession among Indians to study abroad even as Indians educated in our own universities are heading some of the largest multinational corporations in the world! Parents often spend exorbitant amounts to enroll their children in American or British universities, which charge significantly higher tuition for foreign students.

Our Indian students are further exposed to western liberal & woke ideologies and often choose not to return to India. This thought provoking opera implores Indian youth not to behave like a cuckoo which goes and lays it’s eggs in nests built by other birds, but instead work with pride to build one’s own nest to make India a developed nation by 2047, when India celebrates her 100th year of independence.

Abhyasa School is known for Mega Annual Cultural theatre performances. Theatre plays of the school in the past became the talk of Bollywood, Tollywood and Hyderabad’s Theater & Cultural Circles. Each time they schedule their annual day, they set a record, probably as the largest stage performance ever by any school in the country,

The school every year conducts its cultural nite on a ‘contemporary theme’ which is aesthetically creative and socially educative, not only for the students and parents of the school but our society at large.

Some of the mega operas planned in the past were ‘Anna Hazare’s Anti-Corruption Campaign’ in 2012, ‘100 Years of Indian Cinema’ in 2013, ‘Swatch Bharath Movement’ in 2016, ‘Dance of Democracy’ in 2019, and ‘Idea of Ram Rajya’ in 2024, just to name a few. These exemplary operas presented by Abhyasa students, wherein every student gets to participate in the program under the principle of ‘No Child Left Behind’, have won accolades from all quarters