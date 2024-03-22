Merck Life Science Private Limited enters into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amity University

Amity university 1 MOU

(L-R) –  Prof (Dr.) R.K. Kapur, Amity UniversityDr. W. Sevamurthy, Amity University and Mr. Dhananjay Singh, Head, Science and Lab Solutions, India CommercialsMerck Life Science at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event with Amity University, Noida Campus

Merck Life Science Private Limited is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, Noida Campus, envisioning significant collaborations between the organization in Academics and Research. Under this MoU, ‘Practical & Industry Oriented Certificate Courses’ focusing on Advanced Instrumentation will be offered to the students with Hands-on Training opportunities. The objective behind this collaboration is to ensure that the students are industry-ready.

Amity university 2

Merck Life Science team along with members of Amity University Noida Campus at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event for academic and research collaborations

The MoU was signed by Mr. Dhananjay Singh, Head, of Science and Lab Solutions, India Commercials from Merck Life Science, and Prof (Dr.) R.K. Kapur and Dr. W. Sevamurthy from the Amity University, Noida Campus, Uttar Pradesh. Among the other dignitaries, Dr. Pankaj Joshi, Head of Asia Pacific Commercial Marketing, Science and Lab Solutions APAC Commercials; Mr. Mahesh Goyal, Sales Head Academia (North and West) and Dr. Paramita Sen, Ph.D., Solution Scientist from Merck were also present at the signing.

