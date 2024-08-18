Merino’s Swami Vivekananda Arunodaya Vidyalaya— An Ode to Humanitarian Values

In a world where businesses are expected to do more than just drive profits, Merino Industries Ltd. stands out as a shining example of corporate responsibility and humanitarian spirit. On World Humanitarian Day, it’s essential to recognise the efforts that have left a lasting impact on society. Merino’s ethos stems from a series of initiatives that reflect the company’s focus on sustainability and social welfare. Among these, the Swami Vivekananda Arunodaya Vidyalaya (SVAV) is particularly noteworthy.

Swami Vivekananda Arunoday Vidyalaya (SVAV): Empowering Through Education

Every child has the right to quality education and we feel that educational wisdom, academia and knowledge lies at the core of humanitarian values. Our efforts with Swami Vivekananda Arunodaya Vidyalaya (SVAV) is a step towards the same. Established in April 2013 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, SVAV was born from a vision deeply rooted in the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. “We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one’s own feet,” Vivekananda said. This guiding principle forms the very foundation of SVAV.

Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director of Merino Industries Ltd., shares, “SVAV is more than just a school—it’s a place where modern education meets timeless vedic values, with character building at the heart of everything. We believe in nurturing the potential of our students, equipping them with the values and skills they need to become agents of change in their communities. This initiative has been shaped significantly by the vision and involvement of our Managing Director, Mr. Prakash Lohia and Director, Ms. Ruchira Lohia”

The curriculum at SVAV is fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and provides a holistic educational experience. With eight well-equipped classrooms, computer labs, and over 157 students, the school is dedicated to imbibing within them — both academic excellence and moral integrity. The student-teacher ratio of 1:11 ensures personalised attention, helping each student thrive. Even though the school has classes till 8th grade, but it support students till 12th to ensure that they can

A Day At SVAV: Overall Impact In Building Torchbearers For Tomorrow

A typical day at SVAV begins with a 20-minute morning prayer, instilling a deep sense of gratitude and connection with nature. The curriculum is diverse, covering core subjects like General Science, Mathematics, History, and Geography, while also incorporating yoga, remedial classes, and specialized lessons in Fine Arts. But SVAV believes that education goes beyond academics. That’s why music, dance, karate, and cultural celebrations are woven into the fabric of school life.

Although SVAV is a co-educational institution, with a gender ratio of 14 girls and 6 boys in each classroom, there is a strong emphasis on girls’ education, ensuring equal opportunities for all. The school takes pride in its environmental initiatives, including waste management, energy conservation, and plantation drives, which reflect its commitment to nurturing not just students but also the planet.

Mr. Lohia reflects, “SVAV also extends its support to students beyond the classroom. Evening classes are available for students in grades 9 to 12, and a total of 54 students with 35 girls and 19 boys, are receiving special coaching for higher education, setting them on a path to greater opportunities. We are focused on pushing overall education for our students at the epitome of knowledge and character, and our humanitarian endeavours are a part of the values that constitute Merino as a whole.”

End Note: An Ode to Humanitarian Values

Parents have expressed their deep appreciation for SVAV, particularly highlighting the school’s nurturing environment, dedicated teachers, freshly cooked meals three times as day to meet nutritional need of students, vibrant extracurricular activities and uniform, books and stationery being provided to all the students absolutely free. SVAV stands as a proof to the belief that education should not only enlighten the mind but also enrich the spirit and build strong, responsible citizens.

As we celebrate Humanitarian Day, we aim to come up with more of such initiatives, ones that have made a significant difference in the lives of many. Through SVAV’s educational endeavours, Merino not only aims to demonstrate its promise of social responsibility but has also set a high standard for others to follow. At times where profit often takes precedence over people, our dedication to humanitarian values is a refreshing reminder that businesses can indeed be a force for good. As we look forward, we aim to set examples of exemplary leadership and work together to create a more sustainable and equitable world for future generations.