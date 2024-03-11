Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Turkey Without the Trimmings

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 11, 2024 — About Turkey Without the Trimmings:

An extract from Author, Paul Slaney:

“Who would have thought when going through Dalaman airport on my first holiday to Turkey in 1997 that three years later I would be getting marched out of there by armed guards after spending five days in a Turkish jail and getting deported.

That’s me, Paul Slaney, your typical British, stereotypical holidaymaker who went on a family holiday to Marmaris, fell in love with a Turkish lady and six months later gave up everything in the UK and went back to Turkey, not as a holidaymaker, but as a resort worker.

“On the surface, Turkey is a beautiful laid-back country where nothing is too much trouble for its tourists. However, under the surface lies a Pandora’s box which people rarely see unless of course, they work there. Holidaying in Turkey and working there are totally different things, and I was not only going to open that box, I was going to jump into it feet first.”