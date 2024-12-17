Milap Publications Launches Alok Gaur’s Poetry Collection ‘Khushi Ki Khoj’ in the Presence of Padma Shri Dr. Ashok Chakradhar and Jaypee Group’s Manoj Gaur

#Padma Shri Dr. Poonam Suri, Padma Shri Dr. Harsh Mahajan, and Padma Shri Dr. D.S. Rana also marked their presence at the Event

New Delhi, December 17, 2024:

An evening dedicated to literature unfolded at Aravali Auditorium, Vasant Vihar, where Milap Publications proudly launched ‘Khushi Ki Khoj’, a poetry collection in Hindi by renowned poet Alok Gaur. The event was graced by Padma Shri Dr. Ashok Chakradhar as the chief guest, alongside the esteemed presence of Padma Shri Dr. Poonam Suri, President of DAV CMC, Padma Shri Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder of Mahajan Imaging, and Padma Shri Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

‘Khushi Ki Khoj’ comprises 113 poems that reflect on profound questions of life and delve deep into human emotions. Despite his professional commitments in the corporate world, Alok Gaur’s dedication to literature shines through this third publication.

In his keynote, Padma Shri Dr. Ashok Chakradhar praised the collection, saying, “This anthology is a symbol of hope and perseverance. It inspires readers to rise above life’s challenges, something we all face in our journeys. Years from now, we may confront new questions, but this poetry will remain a guide, offering solutions with its simple yet profound words. It’s not heavy literature—it is poetry that soothes and empowers, teaching us how to find happiness.”

The program was ably anchored by ‘Hasya Ratna’ Chirag Jain, who kept the audience engaged throughout with his distinctive style. His rendition of the Ramayana’s Dashrath Death Episode left the audience deeply moved and mesmerized, adding an emotional and unforgettable dimension to the evening.

Mr. Yogi Suri, Managing Editor, Milap Publications, shared his thoughts: “When I began this journey in publishing, I was told that poets and publishers can never truly be friends. But ‘Khushi Ki Khoj’ proves that collaboration between creativity and publishing is essential. I am grateful to Alok Gaur and honored by Dr. Ashok Chakradhar’s presence.”

Alok Gaur himself recited selected poems, captivating the audience with their rhythm and essence. Speaking about his work, he said, “My poetry embraces every aspect of life and its emotions. ‘Khushi Ki Khoj’ encourages readers to view life positively and inspires them to discover happiness in every moment.”

JP Group’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Manoj Gaur, a long-time friend of Alok Gaur, spoke about the poet’s unwavering commitment to writing. He remarked, “Alok’s poetry is not just an art form but a reflection of his deep thoughts and sensitivity. His words resonate with sincerity and dedication, showcasing his love for the craft. Our friendship runs deep, and I am proud to witness his literary journey.”

Padma Shri Dr. Poonam Suri congratulated Alok Gaur and applauded the poetry collection. He stated, “Alok’s poems connect directly with the heart. This book is a reminder that happiness is not an elusive dream; it is something we can actively seek in our everyday lives.”

Published by Milap Publication, ‘Khushi Ki Khoj’ is now available at leading bookstores and online platforms, including Amazon.