Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Clumsy Clown now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Clumsy Clown by Celia J., created by Ed N. White. Book 3 in the Miss Demeanor series is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

The third volume of the beloved Miss Demeanor series is here. Red Nose Fred, a professional clown, has come to town to appear at children’s parties. Unfortunately, he’s also a jewel thief. Celia begins her Forensic II summer class following her successful investigation of The Case of the Crooked Cat. She meets Jimmy, a Native American boy from the Cherokee Nation, vacationing at his sister’s home in Connecticut. A new emotion troubles Celia, something she has not previously experienced.

Is it love?

Ed N. White, a writer of mysteries and a teller of tales. He turned his imagination to the world of middle-grade literature, creating a precocious teen girl detective, writing as Celia J. to protect her anonymity. A grandfather of five girls, he has been a keen observer of their progress as they made their mark in a challenging world. He now lives on the Suncoast of Florida near several famous authors.

Miss Demeanor: The Case of the Clumsy Clown by Celia J. created by Ed N. White.