Nancy Kingdon’s Newly Released Arising Rejoicing

New York, NY, January 05, 2024 –“Arising Rejoicing: A Collection of Devotional Poetry”: a thoughtful selection of spiritually driven verse. “Arising Rejoicing: A Collection of Devotional Poetry” is the creation of published author, Nancy Kingdon, a credential holder with PAOC, who served ten years as Director of Learning Resources at Master’s College and Seminary in Peterborough, Ontario, before retiring. Previously she has been CEO of four medium-sized Canadian public library systems. She has an honours English-Religion degree, plus an MLS graduate degree, and has always loved creative writing.

Kingdon shares, “Arising Rejoicing: A Collection of Devotional Poetry combines worshipful prayer with creative poetry. Nancy Kingdon invites the reader to celebrate, along with her, the joy of praising God through devotional biblical insights and poetry. Eight chapters, each with a discipleship theme, include prayer, praise, light, identity, faith, God’s Word, voice, and poetry. Imagine an eight-pointed star arising with rejoicing hearts drawing nearer to God. The author’s delight in writing spiritually focused poetry will inspire many to draw closer to God. This is Kingdon’s third title, following Humming Words: A Collection of Poetry, 2018, and coauthored book The Blueprint: Finding Your Spiritual Purpose and Identity, 2020.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Kingdon’s new book will bring readers a sense of encouragement and comfort as they reflect on the messages found within.