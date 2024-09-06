NASM Students Uncover Wankhede’s Secrets: A Pitch-Perfect Learning Experience

NASM Sports Management Institute students embarked on an eye-opening journey to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The budding sports managers explored the stadium’s facilities and received a comprehensive briefing on ground maintenance and preparation. They learned about the meticulous care required to prepare and maintain the playing surface for various formats of cricket, including IPL, ODI, T20, and World Cup matches. The students were fascinated to discover how the ground’s characteristics are tailored to suit different types of games, ensuring optimal playing conditions for each format. “From pitch to pavilion, every blade of grass tells a story of cricket excellence.”

They explored the stadium’s sophisticated lighting systems and their maintenance protocols. The tour encompassed vital areas including media rooms, commentary boxes, broadcasting facilities, press boxes, and players’ dressing rooms. This comprehensive exposure provided students with invaluable insights into stadium operations, lighting up their path towards successful careers in sports management. The visit proved to be a game-changing experience, equipping these future professionals with practical knowledge crucial for their industry.

“At NASM, we believe that hands-on experiences like this visit to Wankhede Stadium are vital in shaping the future of sports management. Our students not only learn the theory but witness first hand the intricacies of managing world-class sports venues. This experience will undoubtedly contribute to their growth as industry ready professionals.” Mr. Vipul Solanki (CEO and Co-Founder at FVEG)