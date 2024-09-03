Networks Rising by Christopher Burns now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of Networks Rising by Christopher Burns. The book is published by Histria Perspectives an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.

For the second time in human history, we are on the verge of broad new breakthroughs in health, productivity, and personal freedom. And many-to-many networks are the reason. In business, government, and war, information is no longer the privilege of a powerful few. Now everyone knows what anyone knows, and we are applying that diversity of experience and perspective to expand the frontiers of our lives.We are starting to think together. The age of hierarchical organizations has ended. Social media networks, online forums, and guerilla broadcasting are connecting us in communities with fewer bureaucratic layers. In swarms, walkouts, strikes, and insurrections, people are sharing experience directly in real time, marching together into the public square, and demanding a greater voice in the new democracy.

Networks Rising is the colorful story of unsung technology wizards waving us on, of philosophers struggling to free us from the dictates of church and state, and of sociologists, futurists, and even science fiction writers offering dozens of new schemes for living in a more connected world.

David Worlock, chief research fellow, Outsell Inc. former chairman, European Information Industry Association says “A network to a world of connected people? We all need to know how we got there, why it exists, what the implications are for the current state of development, and where we are going. The voice that informs us must be cogent, rational, and deeply knowledgeable. At the end of a lifetime of strategic advisory work, Christopher Burns in Networks Rising fills that need with readable prose that all of us should be profoundly grateful for!”

Christopher Burns has spent over 35 years in the field of new information technologies, actively involved in the rise of the internet and the birth of online information services. As a well-regarded information systems expert, who holds two patents on online information technology, he is a regular speaker at conferences around the world. He now lives in Brunswick, Maine, a quiet college town five miles from the ocean.

Networks Rising, by Christopher Burns, 260 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-459-7, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802