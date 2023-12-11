New Business Book Magnanimous

Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2023 — The highly anticipated book, “Magnanimous: Be The One Everyone Wants To Do Business With” by Dayna Mason provides business owners and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to gain valuable insights and practical steps to take their business to the next level. Magnanimous is not just another business guide, but a refreshing and insightful easy read (121 pages) that will make readers rethink their approach to growing their business and to life.

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, by her single mom on public assistance, Mason was driven to entrepreneurship at an early age. After decades of being a successful entrepreneur, she understands the fundamentals for success in business and life.

“While this book is focused on becoming irresistible to attract more business, it’s important to understand that who we are permeates all aspects of our lives,” Mason explains.

Mason’s book covers such perceptive topics as being “other-oriented in business,” the “domino effect of giving,” how to have more productive conversations, failure as a “beautiful necessity,” making “good enough” (versus perfect) decisions, and “the sweetest thing you can say is someone’s name.”

With Mason’s unique perspective, readers will learn how to attract all the business they could ever want by establishing strong and genuine relationships. She supports her findings with research, common-sense wisdom, and some humorous anecdotes, such as the many failures and goofups that led Walt Disney to the creation of his multi-million-dollar entertainment empire. (Drunken Pinocchios on top of a theater marquee are among them.)

“Magnanimous” is a book that goes beyond traditional business tactics and focuses on the power of establishing meaningful connections with people.

“Magnanimous: Be The One Everyone Wants To Do Business With” is available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and soon to be released audiobook formats.