Nightingale College receives national recognition for its student support services

Nationwide nursing educator named Beacon Award winner by Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU)

SALT LAKE CITY (March 21, 2025) — Nightingale College, a nationwide provider of nursing education, has been honored as a 2024 Beacon Award winner by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) for the success of its innovative student support services. The College’s wrap-around support services have improved academic success, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“This recognition affirms the work Nightingale College is doing to drive meaningful change in nursing education,” said Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, President of Nightingale College. “We are proud to empower our learners with the tools and resources they need to succeed and enter the nursing workforce.”

The support services provide nursing students with personalized resources to help them succeed. These include foundational courses for at-risk students, personalized academic coaching, and access to the MyNightingale digital platform, which centralizes tools to meet each student’s unique needs.

The Beacon Award for Excellence in Student Achievement and Success is awarded annually and recognizes NWCCU-accredited institutions demonstrating measurable, replicable innovations that advance student achievement.

Nightingale College

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Nightingale College is a pioneer in distance learning. The College offers nursing programs with its fully accredited for distance education in practical nursing, RN-to-baccalaureate degree bridge programs, as well as bachelor’s and master’s nursing degrees. Supporting the growing need for nurses and providing strategies to combat the nursing shortage and to close health equity gaps, the College’s programs work to develop and maintain a steady supply of diverse nurses, with the help of local health care systems. Nightingale College emphasizes graduating future nurses who are confident, competent and compassionate. Learn more about Nightingale College and its mission and programs at nightingale.edu.

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU)

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) is recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE) as an accreditor of public and private higher education institutions throughout the United States by applying data- and evidence-informed standards and processes to support continuous improvements and promote student achievement and success. Through its peer evaluation process, NWCCU ensures that its accredited and candidate (pre-accredited) member institutions are eligible for Title IV of USDE’s Higher Education Act programs in accordance with 34 CFR Part 602.10.