NJ MED Celebrates 11th Annual World Top 20 Education Rankings for 2023

Washington, DC, December 30, 2023 — New Jersey Minority Educational Development (NJ MED) proudly unveils the results of its 11th annual World Top 20 Education Rankings for 2023. This esteemed ranking evaluates the educational systems of 201 nations, spotlighting the top 20 countries that have demonstrated exceptional achievements across various developmental levels.

The World Top 20 Education Poll, created by NJ MED, a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), provides annual international rankings of the top 20 education systems out of 209 nations. This comprehensive assessment is based on five key educational levels:

· Early-childhood enrollment rates

· Elementary Math, Science, and Reading scores

· Middle-School Math, Science, and Reading scores

· High School Graduation rates

· College Graduation rates

Each country’s ranking within these levels is determined by assigning points (20 for first place, 19 for second place, and so on down to 1 point for a twentieth rank). The data is then used to produce each nation’s overall ranking through a statistical average based on a combined score from all five levels.

The World Top 20 Education Poll gathers its statistical data from six international organizations, ensuring accuracy and credibility:

1. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

2. Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

3. United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESOC)

4. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)

5. Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS)

6. Progress in International Reading Study (PIRLS)

The poll’s commitment to accuracy includes sending the compiled data to each country’s Ministry of Education Department for verification.

The mission of the World Top 20 Education Poll is to serve as a single body overseeing that every child is afforded the opportunity to reach their full potential. NJ MED collaborates with nations to strengthen their education systems, emphasizing inclusivity and excellence.

The 2023 World Best Education Systems – Final Rankings showcase the top 20 educated countries:

1. South Korea

2. Netherlands

3. Belgium

4. Denmark

5. Slovenia

6. Japan

7. Germany

8. Finland

9. Norway

10. Ireland

11. Singapore

12. United Kingdom

13. China

14. Hong Kong

15. Spain

16. Sweden

17. Australia

18. Latvia

19. Israel

20. Canada