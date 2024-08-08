Odisha’s Centurion University ranked India’s No 1 Skill University in ‘India’s Top Universities Rankings 2024’

New Delhi, 08th August 2024: Less than a month after being honoured as an ‘Outstanding Skill University’ at the World Education Summit, Odisha-based Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) has now topped the Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2024. A Center of Excellence accredited by the Union Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the university has secured All India Rank 1 in the Skill University Category while it has been ranked among top 10 Private State Universities in the country. The rankings released by ICARE, India’s first and only government-recognized private academic assessment agency, has over the years become the hallmark of distinction, excellence and eminence.

Sharing her thoughts on the achievement, Centurion University Vice Chancellor Dr (Prof) Supriya Pattanayak said, “Our institution stands tall today on its foundational pillar of integrating skill development in higher education through experiential learning and industry participation. Being ranked first among Indian skill universities is a remarkable feat and only strengthens our belief in our education model that promotes employability, creativity as well as entrepreneurship. Any educational institution creates the leaders and citizens of tomorrow, and hence the onus of imparting the right industry & professional skills is on us. I congratulate the Centurion family for all their contributions.”

The university has further been recognised as a ‘Gold Standard’ for World Class Skilling Ecosystem in India and has aptly featured amongst one of India’s Exclusive Academies of Exceptional Abilities. Assessed across parameters such as Academic & Research Excellence, Industry Interface & Placements, Infrastructure & Facilities, Governance & Extension and Diversity & Outreach, Centurion University of Technology & Management, Bhubaneshwar, has achieved the highest scores in Academic & Research Excellence and Industry Interface & Placements, thus acknowledging the constant pursuit of the University in creating a World Class environment for Faculty & Students.

Notably, the Odisha-based university recently won the coveted ‘Outstanding Skill University’ award at the 29th edition of the World Education Summit. Prior to it, Centurion University had secured the 18th position in India in the University Impact Rankings 2024. The institution excelled particularly in SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), where it held the 2nd position and in SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), where it ranked 3rd in India.