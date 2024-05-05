Omerge Alliances Produces Loyola University’s First-Ever Advertising Day & Young Creator Ad Battle for High School Students

New Orleans, LA, May 05, 2024 — On Friday, April 26, 2024, Loyola University New Orleans opened the doors of its School of Communication & Design for Advertising Day to 32 students from New Orleans Area High Schools, Booker T. Washington, Patrick F. Taylor, St. Augustine, St. Mary’s Academy and Vanderbilt Catholic. In a student-focused day themed “Creator Universe,” Loyola Faculty & College Students set out to immerse creatively inclined high school sophomores and juniors in the field of advertising to enlighten them about professional career options.

Advertising Day offered the students interactive classes by Loyola Professors teaching four abbreviated advertising courses about campaign creation, media & music selection, influencer marketing, kinetic learning through hands-on advertising creation guided by Loyola student and faculty coaches, a talk with Q&A with featured creator Tamsy of @tamlovestoeat, a performance by Loyola alum artist Rocky Leonard, and a customized shirt press activation by The Inkwell Press.

Produced by Omerge Alliances, Advertising Day was created in concert with Loyola students. “It was a remarkable day of exposing young people to a field with infinite possibilities for them. It was also truly rewarding to watch our college students taught by me and my colleagues teach the next generation of creatives,” says Loyola Professor Olivia F. Scott.

During its 15-year history, Omerge Alliances has developed a core expertise in partnership marketing, content curation and event production. Having executed noteworthy initiatives for companies including ESSENCE, Carol’s Daughter, IMAN Cosmetics, Game Show Network, Curb Records, among others, Omerge’s speciality is developing consumer-facing marketing events & content that elevate and enlighten attendees.