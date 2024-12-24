Oxford International Education Services and AngelXpress Uplift Young Minds This Christmas

December 24, 2024 Biswaranjan Jena Education 0

Mumbai, December 24th, 2024 – In a heartwarming initiative aimed at fostering education and overall development among children from low-income families, Oxford International Education Services (OIES), a leading education services provider supporting universities worldwide to strengthen and scale up international student acquisitions collaborated with the NGO- AngelXpress Foundation to distribute food and stationery kits to 420 children at four centers across Mumbai — Mulund, Andheri, and Colaba, Malad. This thoughtful initiative is part of OIES’s larger commitment to organizing similar events aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities, aligning with its vision of fostering an equitable and inclusive society.

The distribution drive saw OIES team members actively engaging with the children, spending the day sharing stories, offering encouragement, and inspiring them to dream big. The kits, filled with essential stationery and nutritious food, were curated to meet the children’s immediate needs while supporting their ongoing educational journey.

Mr. Mohit Gambir, Managing Director, Oxford International Education Services, said “Christmas is a time of hope, giving, and togetherness, and we wanted to make it special for these children by supporting their education and well-being. At OIES, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a better future. Partnering with AngelXpress Foundation allows us to extend our mission beyond classrooms and empower young minds who represent the future of our society.This initiative helped us to share the joy and reinforce the message that their dreams matter, and we are here to support them in achieving those dreams.”

