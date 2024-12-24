Mumbai, December 24th, 2024 – In a heartwarming initiative aimed at fostering education and overall development among children from low-income families, Oxford International Education Services (OIES), a leading education services provider supporting universities worldwide to strengthen and scale up international student acquisitions collaborated with the NGO- AngelXpress Foundation to distribute food and stationery kits to 420 children at four centers across Mumbai — Mulund, Andheri, and Colaba, Malad. This thoughtful initiative is part of OIES’s larger commitment to organizing similar events aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities, aligning with its vision of fostering an equitable and inclusive society.

The distribution drive saw OIES team members actively engaging with the children, spending the day sharing stories, offering encouragement, and inspiring them to dream big. The kits, filled with essential stationery and nutritious food, were curated to meet the children’s immediate needs while supporting their ongoing educational journey.