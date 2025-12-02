Parul University Hosts 3rd Edition of International Folklore Festival

In another step towards the University’s vision of international cultural understanding, Parul University, recognized as the youngest private state university of Gujarat, successfully hosted the 3rd Edition of its International Folklore Festival. Following the timeless mantra “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, this year’s International Folklore Festival once again brought the world together on one stage in cultural collaboration and celebration as one global family.

This year, Parul University brought together 30 nations and 600+ artists gathered from over 30 countries. The delegations from India, Lithuania, Poland, Nepal, South Korea, Slovakia, Greece, Russia, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Spain, Ecuador, Algeria, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Karakalpakstan, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Madagascar, Tanzania, South Sudan, Zambia, Mozambique, Bhutan, Zimbabwe, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Uganda and Ghana filled the campus with their own rhythm, color and heritage as each group brought their unique identity, composing a living mosaic of traditions, stories and art forms from across continents.

The grand inauguration of the festival was held at the Statue of Unity. Artists from all across the globe gathered to recite the Oath of Global Unity and Peace with the backdrop of the World’s Largest statue. The moment served as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and represented the festival’s common purpose of togetherness, mutual respect, and a wish for a better world. Over the course of the five days, the Parul University campus evolved into a colorful cultural footprint. Folk songs, cultural rituals, and colorful dances presented uniquely represented by every nation left the audience mesmerized and in awe. The diverse cultures found common ground at the festival through the universal language of art.

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Former Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Government of India shared, “Marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary with a global cultural celebration is truly meaningful. His legacy teaches us that when people stand together, their strength multiplies. Such festivals make us remember that art can break down barriers and reaffirm our sense of identity.” Speaking on the same, Dr Darshana Vasava, MLA, Nandod, Narmada, commented, “Every performance here is not only art, but also a piece of history, a voice of tradition, and a bridge between nations. Uniting the world at the same stage is not only happening, but it is a culture we are proud to support.”

Commenting on this successful edition, Dr Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, stated: “This festival once again reminded us that when cultures come together, the world becomes just a little bit more connected, and just a little bit more compassionate. Each artist who performed here brought not just their talent, but also their heritage, their pride, and a sense of unity. We thank every nation present for making this celebration more meaningful.”

This year’s International Folklore Festival will be remembered for not only its performances but also for the warmth it created between nations, between communities, and between every individual who experienced it. Following the conclusion of its third edition on a high note, Parul University continues its commitment to promoting global cultural dialogue and celebrating diversity through the arts.