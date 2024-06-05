Patricia Goodwyn’s New Book Life of a Human Butterfly

Virginia Beach, VA, June 05, 2024 — Fulton Books author Patricia Goodwyn, who currently resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has completed her most recent book, “Life of A Human Butterfly”: a compelling series of inspirational and motivational quotes designed to help readers find the courage and insight to move forward along their life’s journey, embracing the change they may experience along the way to become a wholly new and transformed being.

Goodwyn writes, “The inspirational fiction of the life of a human butterfly has encompassed many genres, which include romance, historical fiction, suspense, fantasy, and even horror. The options are connected by a common element of faith that flows throughout each story and stretches the truth.”