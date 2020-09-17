Perspectives of NEP 2020 in Higher Education : Webinar hosted by Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), Ghaziabad

September 17, Ghaziabad: Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), Ghaziabad hosted today a national level webinar on “National Education Policy2020: Perspective, Issues, and Way forward for Higher Education” in association with Jaipuria School of Business and Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad.

The webinar aimed to highlight and provide awareness on the perspectives of National Education Policy, 2020 in Higher Education. During the webinar, the speakers deliberated regarding the new and forward-looking vision of the education policy along with its distinctive implications and the proposed reforms with a new paradigm shift.

Speakers included eminent educationists such as Shri Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, Prof. Vinayshil Gautam, Internationally acclaimed Management Thinker and Practitioner, Prof. Gautam Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, IMS Unison University & Ex-Director, IIM Kashipur, and Prof. Raj Singh, advisor to Eminent Universities & Ex-Vice Chancellor, Ansal University, Rayat Bahra University, GD Goenka University, and Amity University joined and imparted their valuable inputs.

Welcoming the guest’s Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director, Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad highlighted the salient feature of the policy and stressed upon the importance of having a multi-disciplinary environment at higher education institutions.

In his presidential address Shri Shishir Jaipuria said “As India moves towards becoming a knowledge society and economy, NEP 2020 is a milestone for the Education System of India. Given the requirements of the 21st century, a multidisciplinary approach is the need of the hour and is directed towards major reforms at higher education level”. He also dwelt on the changes the accreditation process needs to undergo for NEP’s implementation in higher education institutions.

While addressing the audience Prof. Vinayshil Gautam said “Many stalwarts from time to time have emphasized on the need for value-based education. The proposed reform and multiple exit & re-entry systems, credit transferability across the universities, have provided flexibility to students and is a revolution that will bring the much-desired change and the drop-out levels will be decreased. Prof. Raj Singh appreciated the Policy for advocating for an integrated ecosystem for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Prof. Gautam Sinha appreciated the policy for emphasizing on human values, constitutional values, and creating national pride.

The webinar was attended by more than 500 participants including academicians, students, and corporate guests, and was concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad.