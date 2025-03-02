Pre-School Enrollment on the Rise: Little Ville Celebrates Annual Day

Bengaluru, 02 March 2025: Little Ville Premium Pre-School, with over 150 locations across India, celebrated its Annual Day at its C V Raman Nagar facility, highlighting the growing importance of pre-school education in the country.

The event, themed ‘A Magical Family,’ emphasized the crucial role of grandparents in modern nuclear families. Students showcased their skills, and parents and grandparents were honored on stage. The celebration concluded with a graduation ceremony for outgoing students.

Principal Asha Ananthesh noted, “India has seen a significant surge in pre-school enrollment, with approximately 80% of 3-year-olds and nearly 85% of 4-year-olds enrolled. States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu lead the way in pre-primary education enrollment for children aged 3-5.”

She added, “We also provide daycare services for working parents who struggle to balance work and childcare. Our staff cares for these children with the same love and attention as parents would.”

Principal Asha Ananthesh congratulated the graduating students and expressed gratitude to teachers, faculty, management, and parents for their support. The event’s success was attributed to the active participation of grandparents and parents, making it a memorable celebration of family bonds.