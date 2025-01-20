Prodigy Finance Offers USD 50,000 in Scholarships for 2024, More Expected in 2025

20th January, 2025: As the new year begins, Prodigy Finance reflects on its 2024 scholarship initiatives which empowered students worldwide to chase their educational dreams. Committed to breaking down financial barriers, Prodigy Finance awarded a total of US$50,000 in scholarships last year.

The scholarship programs, launched in March and September 2024, attracted an exceptional pool of candidates. Each scholarship recipient was awarded $5,000 to help cover their tuition fees and living expenses. The programme was open to students enrolled in Prodigy-supported institutions. Winners were selected from the compelling essays submitted by applicants, explaining how their degree will help them make a positive impact in their industry, and how a scholarship will help them achieve their goals.

Each scholarship winner has a unique story of perseverance and determination. The funding they received helped to lighten their tuition load, allowing them to focus on their studies and future goals. For many, this was the start of a journey of academic and professional transformation.

One of the winners, Youssef Ghoussoub, who is pursuing an MBA at INSEAD said, “This opportunity brings me one step closer to fulfilling my ambition of transforming medical care beyond the boundaries of the operating room. It reinforces my commitment to use business as a force for good, addressing healthcare system challenges, and shaping a future where people in need receive the right treatment at the right time.”

Another recipient, Sahithi Vincy Salikineedi from India wants to use her Master of Public Policy at Harris School of Public Policy, United States to advocate for marginalised communities and shape policies that prioritise their needs. She believes that winning the scholarship felt like a vote of confidence for her hard work.

Chipo Jaya from Zimbabwe, Marta Kozielska from Poland, Alexandra Phillips from South Africa, and Pranjali Gupta from India won Prodigy Finance General Scholarships of $5000 each.

Emmanuella Ayeley Bentum, Jane Chidera Ohia and Oluwasola Esho received the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies African Student Scholarship for their international masters. Michael Kofi Acheampont received a $5000 amount under the University of Louisville – College of Business/Prodigy Finance Scholarship for his Master of Science in Business Analytics.

The impact of the Prodigy Finance scholarship programme extends beyond the individual winners. It creates a sense of community among scholars, who now belong to a global network of students and alumni dedicated to driving positive change. This initiative aligns with Prodigy Finance’s mission to create equal opportunities for talented individuals regardless of their financial background or location. By supporting students from different countries the programme has highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusivity in higher education. Like its recent Allan Gray African Scholarship in partnership with the Allan $ Gill Gray Foundation awarded three students from Africa scholarships worth $5000 each.

Sonal Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, said “We’re committed to supporting the next generation of global leaders. Through such initiatives, we enable students to follow their passion and make a difference in the world.”

Over the years, the company has supported over 43,000 students globally with their loans and awarded $525,000 in scholarships through its esteemed partners. These scholarships represent more than just financial aid; they are a vote of confidence in the student’s abilities and aspirations. Scholarship recipients are encouraged to share their stories on Prodigy Finance’s platforms, inspiring others to pursue their academic ambitions. This fosters a sense of community among international students, promoting collaboration and networking among diverse individuals united by shared aspirations.