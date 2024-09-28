PSG College of Arts & Science signs MoU with JK Shah Classes to conduct CA Coaching

CHENNAI, 28 September 2024: PSG College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 16th September 2024 with Veranda XL Learning Solutions Private Limited (VXLS), Chennai to facilitate Chartered Accountant (CA) – Foundation Coaching class for the aspirants of 2024-25 batch of commerce students.

The core objective of this MoU is to conduct coaching classes, and test preparation programs which will enrich the CA aspirants to clear their foundation examination.

This MoU with VXLS under its brand ‘JK Shah Classes’ will offer our students direct access to expert training for Chartered Accountancy, enhancing their professional capabilities and helping them build a strong foundation in one of the most sought-after professions.