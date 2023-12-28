Raimo Perttu’s New Book, Lock Forty Volume II: John’s Redemption

Brecksville, OH, December 28, 2023 — Fulton Books author Raimo Perttu, a Finnish immigrant who became fascinated with the Erie canal and its history after moving to Ohio almost five decades ago, has completed his most recent book, “Lock Forty Volume II: John’s Redemption”: a gripping and potent tale of betrayal and passion backdropped by the arduous business of canalling.

Perttu writes, “This time, the jaunt up to his house, to his beloved wife and baby, instead of being a happy return on the final stretch to those loving arms of his family, felt as if it truly had become the original Via Dolorosa. It was not because of its still soothing sights and the warm atmosphere in that house, John had always dreamed about, but the cement and the bricks he was carrying in his chest, his heart, and his soul, which only a miracle or perhaps an understanding partner would be able to temper and help dilute the weight and the grinding feeling of the things and moments gone wrong in the past few days.”

Published by Fulton Books, Raimo Perttu’s book is a riveting second installment to the Lock Forty series. “John’s Redemption” picks up as John works to develop his canalling business while simultaneously juggling his rollercoaster of a love life. After a sudden marriage to his new wife, Mary, John is forced to confront his past and the relationships he’s left behind.

One relationship in particular haunts the protagonist as he tries to start anew with his young family. His affair with the beautiful Jessie so seamlessly overlapped with his marriage, and now John is forced to redeem himself to Mary and prove his devotion to his family. Will John be able to juggle a canalling business that’s picking up steam and a marriage that’s on the rocks?