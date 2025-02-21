Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Defence, GOI, To Visit IIT Mandi to Celebrate 16th Foundation Day

February 21st, 2025; Mandi: –The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi), is set to celebrate its 16th Foundation Day on February 24, 2025, reaffirming its commitment to cutting-edge research, innovation, and world-class technology education. Established in 2009, IIT Mandi is significantly impacting India’s innovation and education landscape with its tagline “Scaling the Heights“.

A special highlight of the occasion will be the address of the Chief Guest, Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Government of India, highlighting the significance of technological innovation for national security and growth.

The momentous celebration will feature an impressive lineup of distinguished guests including Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, VC, CSJM University Kanpur; Shri Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to the CM, Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Amit Kumar Pandey, CTO – Robotics and AI, Rovial Space, France as the guests of honour, who will share insights on the evolving landscape of technology, research, and education. Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd.), Chairman, BoG, IIT Mandi, will preside over the function.

A video screening highlighting IIT Mandi’s journey and accomplishments will set the tone for the day. The Institute will also recognize outstanding contributions through the Foundation Day Awards, honouring students, faculty, alumni, and staff for their exceptional achievements in academics, research, sports, and professional excellence. The award categories include the Young Faculty Fellow Award, Young Achiever Award (Faculty/Alumni), the Students Academic Excellence Award, and the Students Tech. Award, among others.