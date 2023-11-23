Randal Smith’s New Book Never Walk Alone

Greer, SC, November 23, 2023 — Fulton Books author Randal Smith, a loving husband and father of two daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Never Walk Alone”: a gripping story of a young man who finds his life and college career upended after being wrongfully imprisoned, forcing him to find a way to clear his name.

Randal shares, “Tony Johnson, a.k.a Tone, is the first in his family to get a scholarship to college. When visiting back home for spring break, everything takes a turn for the worse. Now he finds himself in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Will Tone, with the help of an inmate named Conscious, get his conviction overturned, or will he get caught up with some heavy hitters who can lead him down a dark path to a life behind bars?”