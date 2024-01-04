Rang Mirage Hosts 3-day Fun Learning Workshop

New Delhi, 04th January 2024 – Rang Mirage, a renowned art gallery, is delighted to announce a three-day Fun Learning Workshop for kids aged 8-12, taking place from January 5th to January 7th, 2024, at the Rang Mirage Art Gallery in Sainik Farms, Gate No.1, New Delhi. Promising an immersive and enjoyable experience, the workshop aims to nurture young minds through artistic exploration, fostering a love for creativity. This engaging event invites children to discover the joy of expression while being guided by the vibrant ambiance of the esteemed Rang Mirage Art Gallery.

Embark on a creative journey with the upcoming 3-day workshop led by the esteemed Founder of Rang Mirage, Mr. Shambhu Nath Goswami. As a seasoned Senior Artist and skilled trainer, he guarantees an enriching experience tailored for young talented artists. The workshop unfolds across distinct art forms, offering a comprehensive exploration of creativity. Day 1, on January 5th, immerses participants in the world of Drawing and Painting, fostering techniques and expression. Day 2, slated for January 6th, delves into the tactile realm of Pottery, promising hands-on experience and skill development. The final day, January 7th, unfolds the intricacies of Craft, providing a holistic approach to artistic expression. This well-curated workshop ensures a diverse and engaging platform for young artists to refine their talents and broaden their artistic horizons.

Registration for the workshop is open, with a nominal fee of Rs. 9000 per kid. The fee includes all materials required for the workshops, ensuring that young participants can fully immerse themselves in the creative process.

Commenting on the same belief, Mr. Shambhu Nath Goswami expresses, “We’re excited to provide a platform where children can explore their artistic talents while having a blast,” “This workshop series aims to inspire and nurture the creativity of our young participants in a secure and inspiring setting.” he added.

The venue, Rang Mirage Art Gallery, located in a safe and accessible locality in Sainik Farms, Gate No.1, New Delhi, offers a secure environment for young artists. The workshop also provides exclusive amenities such as snacks, a dedicated kids’ play area, and free parking available. Security guards will be present throughout the event to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

For parents looking to foster their child’s artistic talents in a vibrant and supportive environment, Rang Mirage’s Fun Learning Workshop is the perfect opportunity. Don’t miss this chance to unleash the creativity within your child. Spaces are limited, so interested parents and guardians are encouraged to secure a spot for their children at the earliest.