Ravensbourne University London Announces Admissions for MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship

Mumbai, 20th September 2024: Ravensbourne University, London announces the opening of admissions for its MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship, with the course set to begin in November 2024. This one-year course is designed to offer students the advanced knowledge and skills to navigate the ever-evolving world of fashion. Applicants to the MBA program should hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field, such as fashion, business, or a related discipline. Ravensbourne also offers a range of scholarships and financial aid packages designed to support students from around the globe in achieving their academic and career aspirations.

Ravensbourne’s MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship is uniquely tailored for aspiring fashion professionals and entrepreneurs, offering a deep understanding of business landscapes within the fashion industry. Students will engage with industry experts, participate in live projects, and gain access to Ravensbourne’s extensive network of fashion and business professionals.

In addition to the MBA program, Ravensbourne University London offers a diverse range of other creative courses in design, media, and technology. These include BA (Hons) Interior Design Environment Architecture, BA (Hons) in Digital Photography, BA (Hons) in Music & Sound Production, among many others. Each program is designed to nurture creativity and innovation, equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in their chosen fields.

Established in the year 1962, Ravensbourne University is a digital media & design University, with vocational courses in fashion, television & broadcasting, interactive product design, architecture, environment design, music production & sound design. Ravensbourne’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its esteemed alumni, who have gone on to become leaders and innovators in the fashion and creative industries globally.

OIEG has a long track record of successfully working to build universities’ reputations overseas, enabling more Indian students to access quality education. OIEG in partnership with Ravensbourne -delivers student recruitment, compliance, conversion, admissions, student support and enrolment services.

Oxford International Education Services (OIES), a division of OIEG in India, aids University partners scale and diversifying student enrolment. With over 50,000 successful admissions to-date, OIES facilitates connections for students with pathways, vocational training, language courses, and direct degree opportunities.

Mohit Gambir, Managing Director at OIES states “The MBA in Fashion Business & Entrepreneurship has been uniquely designed for all those who are interested in pursuing a career within the fashion industry. Students will study among the UK’s finest creatives in a design-led, technological and business environment and participate in a collaborative working environment. This is a fantastic opportunity for students from India who want to drive innovation and find solutions to global issues within the world of fashion.”